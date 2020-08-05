South Carolina Stingrays will begin hockey season this December, ECHL says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Stingrays will hit the ice again this December.

The East Coast Hockey League’s Board of Governors worked with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association to approve a revised start date for the 2020-21 ECHL season.

The anticipated start date is December 4, 2020, for a full 72-Game Schedule.

Like most sports, the South Carolina Stingrays were forced to cancel the remainder of their season earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The team will begin the season with their new head coach, Ryan Blair, when they return this winter.