CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Spain’s Paula Badosa beat top-ranked Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Volvo Car Open semifinals.

It was Badosa’s first win over a player ranked No. 1.

For Barty, the loss ended an eight-match win streak that began with her championship run at the Miami Open the previous two weeks.

Badosa will play Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova on Saturday for a spot in the championship final.

Others advancing into the semis were Danka Kovinic of Montenegro and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.