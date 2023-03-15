CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- March Madness is about ready to tip-off, and restaurants and bars across the Lowcountry are giving College of Charleston fans the opportunity to watch the action together.

The No. 12 Cougars will face No. 5 San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 in Orlando, Fla.

Here is a list of watch parties where fans can cheer on the Cougars*:

Meeting at Market Sporting Pub – 120 Market Street (Downtown)



Charleston Sports Pub – 1989 Maybank Highway (James Island)



Kickin Chicken – All locations



Rusty Bull Brewing – 337 King Street (Downtown)



The Alley – 131 Columbus Street (Downtown)



Lucky Luchador – 35 Hanover Street (Downtown)

Do you know of another watch party happening in the Charleston area? Let us know!

*Editor’s Note: This list may be updated.