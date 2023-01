DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Steve LaPrad will no longer serve as head football coach for Fort Dorchester High School, district officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Dorchester District 2 said LaPrad submitted his resignation to the school this week.

“We want to thank Coach for his many years of dedicated service to the Patriot football program,” the school said in an announcement to parents.

No other details were provided.