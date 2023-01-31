NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Steve LaPrad is back as head football coach for Fort Dorchester High School, district officials confirmed Tuesday.

“Dear FDHS Families, we can share with you that Coach Steve LaPrad has agreed to remain at FDHS in the role of Head Football Coach,” the district said in a message to parents. “Together we are looking forward to continuing the success that defines our Patriots Football program.”

LaPrad announced his resignation from the program two weeks ago but has received an outpouring of support from parents and students since.

La Prad will host a press conference at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Dorchester High School.

