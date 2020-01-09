Stingrays to host Paws and Pucks night on Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Stingrays and Charleston Animal Society are teaming up for the Paws and Pucks event this Saturday night!

On January 11 at 6:05 p.m., the Stingrays will be facing off against the Florida Everblades at the North Charleston Coliseum. and fans are encouraged to bring their furry friends.

The Nonprofit of the Night is Origin S.C., an organization fighting homelessness in the area.

Fans who purchase their tickets using this link will receive a discounted rate and $5 of the sale will be donated to Origin S.C.