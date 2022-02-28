CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Battery starts its 30th season of competition on March 12, but the club’s off-the-pitch impact is what has supporters excited for a new decade of the ‘Black and Yellow.’

Part 1- The Bonds of The Regiment

Del Shaffer has been a fan of the Charleston Battery since he was growing up on the Isle of Palms.

“(The Battery) was very local to me. A couple of the players lived on my street and they spent some time around me as a kid,” said Shaffer. “(Former coach Mike Anhaeuser) ended up being my youth coach when I was in high school.”

On home match days, Shaffer can be found among the waving flags and yellow smoke of the supporter’s section.

“It just makes sense for me to support my local team. I sit in the supporter’s section because I want to be loud,” said Shaffer.

Shayla Lawrence feels the same. She started supporting the club in 2014 when she moved back to the United States from Holland.

“I spent my teenage years in Europe learning about the soccer culture over there. It’s very important in Europe to support your local team,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence said that over the years supporting the club has meant more and more. She is involved with the official supporter’s group called “The Regiment.”

“It’s become family,” said Lawrence. “Over time the more you come the more you feel welcomed.”

According to the United Soccer League Championship, more people are getting in on supporting local soccer in Charleston. The Battery’s attendance increased 13% in 2021 from 2020.





Shaffer, Lawrence and The Regiment.

The number of season ticket holders, like Shaffer and Lawrence, is growing.

“I would say our expectation overall in terms of season tickets are on a path like everything else. It’s not a club that’s going to have 5,000 season ticket holders tomorrow,” said Rob Salvatore, the club’s owner.

Tom Regan, an associate professor of sports management at the University of South Carolina, says that the Battery has done well-attracting fans over the years because of its good sponsorships and players.

“(Sponsorships) are essential to establish a revenue stream for this sized franchise to stay in existence. It’s not always about the ticket sales,” said Professor Regan. “When it gets down to it from the financial aspect to the management aspect then you have to go to the team operations side of it and see what players they’re getting. They’ve had really good players for a club this size.”

After the Regiment cheers on the club legends past and present that Regan is thinking of, the bonds of friendship do not end.

Shaffer has helped fellow Battery fans buy and sell homes as a realtor with Carolina One Real Estate.

“It’s been very enriching for me to help people that I know,” said Shaffer.

“(Del) made it easy. It was nice to know somebody in the industry that I became friends with,” said Lawrence, who bought a house with Shaffer’s help in 2019.

With a common love for the Battery, supporters like Shaffer help people who have become family.

“For me, it’s a lot bigger than selling a house or helping someone buy a house. It’s a longer investment, a longer relationship,” said Shaffer.

Part 2- Giving Back to Charleston

Breast cancer survivor Sundi Herring doesn’t need many words to describe what it means to have the Charleston Battery in her corner.

“Having an organization like the Charleston Battery involved with this Real Men Wear Pink campaign means really one word to me and that’s hope,” said Herring, who works for the American Cancer Society.

The team dressed in pink jerseys for a ‘pink-out’ at Patriots Point in October of 2020 to raise raising money for breast cancer awareness, research, and patient support.

“It was amazing to see that stadium lit up pink with everybody’s pink outfits and the pink jerseys,” said Herring. “It was a night that I could be out there and meet so many others who were survivors.”

Under Salvatore community support and sponsorships have developed.

Former Battery player, Brian Piesner, owns Coastal Crust and brings in more money for his business by making fresh pizzas at every home match.

“(My wife and I) ended up circling back around to Charleston and made it our home,” said Piesner. “We were doing stuff with the Battery right away on Daniel Island, but just bits and pieces.”

Coastal Crust went from catering a few events at the club’s old stadium to having a permanent spot at Patriots Point.

“I’m a big fan of the environment, all the changes, and growth. The sense of family and community that’s going on right now is primarily what I was drawn to,” said Piesner. “It’s just the next level. It’s fun to see.”





Piesner in his playing days, a Coastal Crust Pie and the mobile pizza oven.

The USL Championship lacks a major television rights deal, which means clubs like the Battery have to rely more on community sponsorships to make money. Salvatore sees ‘supporting local’ as a way to attract fans.

“When we took over the team we did certain things here at the stadium and we set out our vision for how the club would engage. It was very much about local,” said Salvatore.

But he says that community engagement is about more than the dollars coming in.

“I think it’s about being present and showing up. We ask a lot and we have to give back. I really do think that’s the responsibility of the organization,” said Salvatore.

The club has also partnered with well-known Charleston restaurants like Home Team Barbeque and The Co-Op for concessions this season. They’ve done charity work with Charleston Pride and East Cooper Community Outreach before.

For the soccer fan who is also a foodie, Professor Regan says that more concessions options mean fans have a greater chance of being renewable or coming to more matches.





Herring with the Cannon Crew, having fun with Salvatore and the Battery adding a third goal in their pink jerseys.

Professor Regan also says that the Battery’s support of local charities gives it a better chance at longevity.

“The charitable aspect of any team in the community is essential,” said Professor Regan. “You can’t go wrong with that type of sponsorship and that type of community engagement. That’s also a potential for you to sell additional tickets and have more contacts for sponsorships.”

If getting more fans is a positive for the Battery by giving back, Herring surely adds to the growing list.

The Battery raised over $17,000 for breast cancer research, awareness campaigns, and patient support in the Lowcountry.

“We know that the future is brighter for every person in the Lowcountry who knows that they are potentially facing a diagnosis of breast cancer,” said Herring.

For Piesner, his business is doing well. But something else means more for the former footballer.

“We have a fantastic network of soccer families and people in the community. For them to associate us with the Battery and us with the sport is enough for me. It’s a good feeling,” said Piesner.