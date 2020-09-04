The Citadel announces reduced capacity for its home game against Eastern Kentucky

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel Department of Athletics has announced attendance policies for the September 26 home game against Eastern Kentucky.

The military college said it has received approval for a football attendance plan by the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

That plan includes a reduced capacity of 27-percent, or 3,081, at Johnson Hagood Stadium. That decision was based on allowing six feet for proper social distancing among outdoor seating pods.

Ticket holders will be asked to sit in pods the size of their party in specified sections.

Capacity will be limited to season-ticket holders, suite holders and club level ticket holders. No individual game tickets will be sold, according to the college.

Season ticket holders who have not made a decision on their 2020 season tickets, must do so immediately.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. at Johnson Hagood Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN3 or ESPN+ for those who cannot attend the game.

Stadium Safety Measures

· Fans who are listed among the CDC’s at-risk groups are especially vulnerable and should consider staying home and refraining from attending events.

· Face coverings are required unless eating or drinking. Social distancing will be enforced.

· Fans will also not be permitted on the field after the game.

· Fans will be seated in pods the size of their party. Pods cannot exceed six people

· Gates will be designated either entry or exit only.

· Gates will open two hours prior to kickoff. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

· Will Call will open two hours prior to kickoff.

· Clear bag policy is in effect.

· Wanding will occur at all entrances.

· No stadium re-entry.

Club Level/Suites/Altman Center

· Capacity for the Club Level will be reduced to 50-percent.

· Suites and Club Level will open two hours prior to kickoff.

· Stairwells will be opened to access the club level and suites.

· Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium early.

· For Altman Center Pass Holders, you must enter through the stadium gates first and access the AAC via the west side stairway and exit via the east side stairway.

· The front doors to the Altman Center will only be used for elevator access for handicapped patrons with AAC credentials.

· The balcony will be closed for the entire game.

Ticketing

· Tickets will use touchless scanning.

· Season ticket holders will have a designated section for seating.

Parking/Tailgating

· Designated lots will be open to TCBF donors who have received tickets for this game.

· Donors at the Colonel’s Level and above will have access to park in the Altman Athletic Center, Nation Guard and City Gym lots. Donors at the President’s Level and below will have access to P Lot parking. VIP lot recipients who plan to attend the game will also receive their designated pass.

When parking, we ask that fans leave a space between each car to adhere to social distancing recommendations; Therefore, parking for all lots is first come, first serve.

· Lots will open three hours prior to kickoff.

Face coverings are encouraged to and from parking areas.

· Free parking available in the MUSC lot. A ticket to the game is required to enter the parking lot.

· Based on DHEC recommendations, tailgating is discouraged.

· Tents are prohibited. For more information on The Citadel football, follow @CitadelFootball or visit CitadelSports.com.

