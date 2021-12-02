The Citadel releases 2022 baseball schedule, Dogs to host national power Texas

Bulldogs to open the season at home against Fairleigh Dickinson on Feb. 18th.

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel announced its 2022 baseball schedule on Wednesday. The schedule features 35 games inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, including games against Texas and South Carolina.

The Bulldogs will spend the first six weekends of the season at home. During that time, The Citadel will play host to Fairleigh Dickinson (Feb. 18-20), Villanova (Feb. 25-27), Northern Kentucky (March 4-6), Siena (March 11-13), St. Peter’s (March 18-20) and George Mason (March 25-27).

The stretch also features midweek home games against Charleston Southern (March 1), USC Upstate (March 9), Texas (March 16), South Carolina (March 22) and North Florida (March 29). The only road game during this time is a Feb. 22 game at Charleston Southern.

The Bulldogs leave the Lowcountry for the first time when they travel to take on Creighton on April 1-3 inside TD Ameritrade Park.

The Citadel opens Southern Conference action on April 9-11 at Mercer, followed by a conference series at VMI on April 15-17. The Bulldogs spend the next two conference weekends at home against Western Carolina (April 22-24) and UNCG (April 29-May 1).

The month of May features a pair of conference road series at Wofford (May 5-8) and ETSU (May 19-21), with a home series against Samford (Mary 13-15) in between.

The schedule also features two more midweek games against CSU, as well as home-and-home games against College of Charleston and Winthrop.