CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel score 10 runs in the fifth inning to take the lead and defeat Siena, 13-7, in the final game of a three-game series Sunday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 13, Siena 7

Records: The Citadel (10-5), Siena (1-11)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel wins series 2-1

How it Happened

Siena jumped out to an early lead as Vincenzo Castronovo delivered a RBI double in the second inning.

The Saints added to the lead in the fourth as Willie Schwarick drove in a run with a base hit and Matt Livingston followed with a two-run double.

The lead would grow to 5-0 in the fifth as Vincent Dinicola hit a solo home run to left.

The game would change in the fifth inning as the Bulldogs sent 16 hitters to the plate and scored 10 runs on just three hits.

Garrett Dill got the Bulldogs on the board with a RBI double to left.

With one out, Dylan Costa and Tilo Skole walked to load the bases. Walks to Cole Simpson and Ryan McCarthy followed to push across two runs.

Noah Mitchell then drove in a pair with a double just inside the bag at third.

A hit by pitch and a walk reloaded the bases and Wesley Lane delivered a bases-clearing double to left.

The final run of the inning would score as Simpson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Citadel plated its 11 th run of the game in the sixth as Costa was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

run of the game in the sixth as Costa was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The Bulldogs pushed across two more runs in the seventh, the first scoring on a wild pitch and the second on a sacrifice fly from Mitchell.

Inside the Box Score

The Bulldogs managed only five hits, with four of the hits being doubles.

The 10 runs scored in the fifth inning are the most since scoring 12 runs in the fifth inning against Winthrop on March 14, 2017.

Garrett Dill was the only Bulldog with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and a RBI.

Noah Mitch and Wesley Lane each drove in three runs.

The Bulldogs drew 14 walks and were hit by five pitches. Ryan McCarthy drew four walks, while Dylan Costa, Tilo Skole, Noah Mitchell and Dill each walked twice. Travis Lott was hit by a pair of pitches.

Ben Hutchins (3-0) picked up the victory after giving up five runs on seven hits over 6.0 innings.

Matt Kahn (0-1) suffered the loss after surrendering four runs on four walks in one-third of an inning.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action Wednesday night as they welcome No. 1 Texas to Riley Park. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.