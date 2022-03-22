Courtesy of The Citadel Athletics

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel’s Crosby Jones delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 victory over South Carolina Tuesday night inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 4, South Carolina 3

Records: The Citadel (14-6), South Carolina (10-10)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: SC leads 139-50-1

How it Happened

The Gamecocks got on the board in the first inning as Braylen Wimmer singled with two outs and came in to score on a single from Carson Hornung.

The Bulldogs answered back in the home-half of the inning as Dylan Costa ripped a double off the top of the wall in right. After going to third on a sacrifice bunt, Costa raced home on a wild pitch.

Carolina regained the lead in the second on a solo homer from Colin Burgess.

The Gamecocks added a run in the sixth inning on a passed ball on a strikeout.

The Citadel got the run back in the bottom of the inning after Ryan McCarthy hit a solo homer over the scoreboard in right center.

The Bulldogs started the ninth inning with back-to-back walks to Cole Simpson and McCarthy. After a balk advanced both runners, Noah Mitchell tied the game with a base hit to right.

After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Crosby Jones got a curveball and drove in through the right side for the walk-off single.

Inside the Box Score

The walk-off single from Crosby Jones was the second walk-off win for the Bulldogs this season. Sawyer Reeves beat Villanova with a single in the ninth on Feb. 25.

Ryan McCarthy finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run over the scoreboard in right center.

Pitching was the difference as the Bulldogs allowed just two earned runs on seven hits and seven strikeouts.

Jordan Beatson started and allowed two runs and struck out three over 3.0 innings.

George Derrick Floyd did not allow a run in 2.0 innings.

Devin Beckley struck out two in his inning of work, while Chace Cooper allowed just one hit in a scoreless frame.

Simon Graf and Tyler Dun (1-0) each faced the minimum in their inning of work. For Dunn, it was his first win as a Bulldog.

Michael Braswell (1-1) took the loss after giving up two runs on two hits and three walks without retiring a batter.

On Deck

The Bulldogs welcome George Mason to Riley Park for a three-game series March 25-27. First pitch for the series opener is set for 5 p.m.