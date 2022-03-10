CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel Bulldogs will part ways with head basketball coach Duggar Baucom.

Leaders at the military college said Thursday his contract will not be extended, and the 2021-22 basketball season will be his last in that role.

“The Citadel is grateful for Coach Baucom’s professionalism and dedication,” said The Citadel Athletics Director, Mike Capaccio. “We thank him for his leadership and the significant impact he made on our basketball program since he began coaching the Bulldogs in 2015. We wish Duggar the very best in his future endeavors.”

The Citadel had granted Baucom a one-year extension in 2021 but decided not the renew his contract. It comes after the Bulldogs finished the current season with 12 losses and six wins in the SoCon regular season.

Baucom has been the men’s basketball coach since 2015.

They are now exploring potential replacements. “We are actively looking for a new head coach to lead our basketball team to the next level,” said Capaccio. “We hope to have that person in place and ready to go before training for the next season begins.”

According to the college, The Citadel has had 112 basketball seasons and 30 head coaches.