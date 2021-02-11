The life and struggles of a High School athlete in a Pandemic

CHARLESTON,SC

Never has there been a year, where high school athletes have had to overcome so much.

But this season football, basketball, and so much more, has had to endure the pain and struggles of canceled games and seasons.

But as winter sports try so desperately to give their athletes the season, they feel they deserve.

Many coaches know, that’s a difficult task to overcome.

“All we have is hope,” said First Baptist head Basketball coach Antoine Saunders. “It’s a challenge because we can’t control COVID. We try to take every precaution that we can. It’s tough practicing in mask. It’s tough on the kids because basically they try to do nothing so they can play in games.”

Of course, First Baptist has dealt with COVID-19 issues in the fall.

Something the football team knows all too well.

And for senior quarterback Will Daniel, that’s a memory that’s a little fresh in his mind.

“I mean, just football, it really effected the whole school,” said Daniel. “Just because of how much sports influences this school. It was just heart breaking. And that’s our biggest thing in basketball we can’t let the same thing happen. Our coaches and everybody’s just done a very good job, Just following the protocols and everything.”

But schools and teams all across the Lowcountry have been affected this winter. For instance CCSD halted all winter sporting events until they could get a handle on the Covid problem.

And just recently, they’ve allowed their local teams to participate in practices and competitions.

And each day is a gift for these players.

“For sure, it’s just you don’t realize how fast everything can change, said Dylan silber Wando girls basketball. “Everything we’ve known has changed within a couple of months. And now, here we are. Having to stay positive through the entire thing.”

And as a coach you always want to ensure that your players get a season they feel they deserve.

“To gets every kid we can, into this gym, for our seniors and the people that really deserve to be here and play,” said Wando Girls head Basketball coach Jeffrey Emory. “That’s kind of what we want to accomplish.”

Now the question remains will spring sports even get the chance to begin.

The season is just around the corner but the questions are still lingering.

As they’re hoping to not only make a push for a state championship, but also I’ll push for a full season.

“Well the hardest thing I have ever had to do in my life,” said Berkeley Head Baseball coach Landy Cox, “is to tell seniors that’s been Here since they’ve been waiting in diapers, to tell them last year that the seniors last year, that the season is over. One of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

See last year COVID-19 struck during the beginning of the spring seasons.

So for these coaches and players they know firsthand what it’s like to have a season stripped away.

as I now now try to savor every moment.

And act like it may be their last.

“You can’t take anything for granted now. Just like last year, we had a game and then we found out that we weren’t going to have the rest of our junior season. And I mean, you just never know when it’s going to end.”

But whatever the outcome may be, these players will fight to the very end.

“It could be your last day. You just never know. You just got to keep playing.”