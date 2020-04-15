Wando football names Rocco Adrian interim head coach

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Wando High School announced on Wednesday that they have selected Rocco Adrian, their current defensive back coach, as interim head football coach.

Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer, Wando principal, said that she is happy to fill the position with a familiar face:

“He knows our student-athletes, our coaches, and our community and understands what it means to Walk the Warrior Way.”

Adrian has been with the Wando Warriors for the past two seasons. He also worked on the coaching staff of Christ Church School, Furman University (his alma mater), North Greenville University, and Gardner-Webb University.

Adrian recognized that he is assuming the position at a strange time, but he is not going to let that deter him:

“I have experience with adversity, and I know the players and coaches here at Wando are prepared to handle adversity as well. I am so thankful for this opportunity.”