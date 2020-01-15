WATCH: Luke Kuechly ends career with Carolina Panthers in emotional video

“In my heart, I know it’s the right thing to do.” pic.twitter.com/mSDyJ0iEMw — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 15, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – Panthers star linebacker, Luke Kuechly, announced his retirement in an emotional video on Tuesday night.

After 8 seasons with the Panthers, Kuechly said that this was a tough decision that he has thought about a lot.

Kuechly said that he was taught to play the game “fast, physical, and strong” and he was not sure if he could do that anymore.

Visibly upset, Kuechly said that this decision did not come easily, as he still wants to play, and some of his greatest memories and relationships were made on the team.

The Panthers returned the love, calling Kuechly “the face, the heart, the soul of our defense.”

He emphasized that his decision was not influenced by factors like coaching changes, and said that he thinks Matt Rhule will do a good job.