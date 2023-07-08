NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Day one of the 2023 Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association Championship Meet, or City Meet, concluded on Saturday afternoon.

Swimmers across youth age groups 7-8 and 9-10 gathered to compete in the annual championship at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.

You can watch a recap of each heat in the player above or find a break out of the day’s races by clicking here. See Saturday’s final scores and results.

Age groups 11-12, 13-14, and 15-18 are set to compete on Sunday. News 2 will provide a special live stream at counton2.com from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

