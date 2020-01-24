West Ashley High School names Donnie Kiefer new head football coach

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – West Ashley High School has named two-time High School Sports Report S.C. A Coach of the Year and 2018 Friday Night Football S.C. Coach of the Year, Donnie Kiefer, their new head football coach.

Kiefer said that he was “excited about the possibilities and potential at West Ashley” and that his goal “is for Wildcat football to lead [the] charge to excellence.”

Athletic Director, Jeff Fipps, said that Kiefer exceeded the list of criteria they set for their coach.

As head coach at his previous school, Green Sea Floyds, Kiefer led his team to state championships in 2018 and 2019, according to the Charleston County School District (CCSD).

Principle Ryan Cumback echoed Fipps, noting that “for the past three decades, Coach Kiefer has established himself as a proven winner.”

Kiefer has been involved with high school sports for 34 years, with experience as a head football coach, a strength coach, and a P.E. teacher. Additionally, he served as an assistant football and strength coach at Davidson College in his early career.