West Ashley High School names head men’s basketball coach

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – West Ashley High School has named Benjamin Snyder as its next head men’s basketball coach.

Snyder is a four-time Conference Coach of the Year and has served as the head men’s basketball coach at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines, NC, for the past nine seasons.

Benjamin Snyder

“We are extremely excited to have Coach Snyder take over the men’s basketball program here at West Ashley High,” said Athletic Director Jeff Fipps. “He brings a wealth of experience and success that will only enhance the success of the men’s basketball program.”

With a record of 148 – 45, Snyder guided Pinecrest to five straight 20-plus win seasons, two conference championships, and two conference tournament titles.

His teams also had success in the state playoffs making four appearances in the Sweet 16, two in the Elite 8, and one Final Four.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to become the next men’s basketball coach at West Ashley High School,” said Snyder. “The basketball tradition that Coach DuPre built over the past two decades excites me. I cannot wait to continue and build on this tradition of excellence.

He went on to say, “I cannot wait to meet our current and future Wildcats as we begin this journey together. My family loves the Charleston area, and we are looking forward to becoming Wildcats.”