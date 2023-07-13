DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – USC commit Kam Pringle of Woodland High School is spending the summer tweaking his game and making individual improvements as he preps for his senior year with the Wolverines and the next level with the Gamecocks.

Kam says he plans to enroll at the University of South Carolina in January to get an early start on his college career.

Earlier this year, Kam committed to playing for South Carolina. NC State, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida were all in his final six before he announced he would be heading to Columbia.

Kam now says that Gamecocks fans approach him all the time – everywhere – even when he’s relaxing in Charleston.

“People ask for pictures and come up to talk- that’s really a part that I enjoy. People feeling comfortable enough to come up to me. I try to carry myself to where people can always come up and access me and speak, tell me they are a fan,” he said.