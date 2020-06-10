World’s top 5 golfers to play RBC Heritage tournament on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA – APRIL 21: A general view of the 18th hole during the final round of the 2019 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 21, 2019 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Five of golf’s best players will be in the Lowcountry next week for the PGA Tour on Hilton Head Island.

The PGA made the decision to cancel the 2020 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing just 23 days prior to tournament week April 13-19, 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They later announced changes to its 2020 tournament schedule back in April, which including a stop in South Carolina.

The 52nd RBC Heritage tournament will take place June 18th through the 21st.

Top ranked Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Team RBC ambassador Dustin Johnson will be competing for a chance to take home a plaid jacket.

McIlroy, who is the #1 ranked player on the Official World Golf Rankings, has not competed in the event since 2009, when he was just 19-years-old.

Rahm is ranked 2nd on the Official World Golf Rankings. The Spaniard joined the PGA TOUR after graduating from Arizona State University and now calls Scottsdale home.

Koepka is ranked 3rd on the Official World Golf Rankings. The West Palm Beach, Florida native has earned seven wins on the PGA TOUR, including back to back US Open and PGA Championship victories.

Thomas is ranked 4th on the Official World Golf Rankings and is #2 on the FedExCup rankings. The Louisville, Kentucky native has earned 12 wins on the PGA TOUR including two victories during the 2020 season.

Johnson is ranked 5th on the Official World Golf Rankings. The South Carolina native joined Team RBC in 2018, and competed at the RBC Heritage that year for the first time since 2009. He secured three PGA TOUR victories in 2018, including the RBC Canadian Open. Johnson has earned 20 victories on the PGA TOUR since leaving Coastal Carolina University in 2007, and was named 2016 PGA TOUR Player of the Year.

There will be no spectators at this year’s event.