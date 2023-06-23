RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The anxious nerves and uncertainty of the 2023 NBA draft came to a head a little after midnight Friday when Pinewood Prep alum Jalen Slawson was selected 54th overall by the Sacramento Kings.

News 2 Sports was the only station on hand as the Slawson draft party erupted as Jalen’s name popped up on TV upon his selection.

Sacramento, one of over twenty teams that Jalen worked out for during the pre-draft process made Slawson the first former Panther to ever be selected in the NBA draft.

The reigning Southern Conference player of the year becomes the first former Furman Paladin to be selected since 1984 as well.

Along with Jalen, Clemson’s Hunter Tyson and South Carolina’s GG Jackson were also selected in the draft’s second round.

Tyson 37th by Oklahoma City, but his draft rights were dealt to the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets.

Jackson went eight picks later, 45th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies.