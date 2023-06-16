JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The world’s game brings players from different backgrounds together. The James Island Youth Soccer Club brings in talent from all over the Charleston area together.

“We all have our different talents that makes other people work harder. if one’s better at this, someone’s going to work harder at matching them. We all help, it’s a big circle. We all try to help each other grow our strengths and weaknesses,” JIYSC U13 goalie Katie Claire Helms said.

The JIYSC U13 girls are a force to be reckoned with.

In the entire 2022-23 season, they are 29-4-4.

“I think it has to do with our hard work and dedication to do well and win,” said center back Scarlett Kingston.

A month ago, they won the Piedmont Division State Cup. and will now represent South Carolina in regionals.

“It means a lot. It’s a lot to carry. I’m really looking forward to the challenge,” Kingston said.

The girls will pack their bags next week for Baton Rouge.

A 16 team 12 state tournament with the winner advancing to nationals.

“It’s gonna be kind of scary, because we’ve never played these teams before and I’m just scared if we don’t win or not,” quipped striker Kinsley Miller.

But on the other hand, their opponents should be weary of JIYSC.

“Yea, they should be nervous,” Miller exclaimed.

The club is poised and confident taking their southern style down to the bayou.

“There are definitely some great kickers here. I love my defense because they’re really strong and aggressive. And our wings, they can kick really far,” said Katie Claire Helms.

Helms and the rest of her team are hoping to have their kicks, in Red Stick.