Long-time James Island Basketball coach retires

CHARLESTON,SC

After 31 years, head Basketball coach for James Island, Stan Wilkins has announced he’s retiring.

Coach Wilkins has helped the trojans bring home a handful of region titles, and a few lower state title appearances.

Coach didn’t want to speak until they find his new replacement.

But Athletic Director Jeremy Holland said the community will miss him greatly.

“Every one who ever played against Stan knows what they’re going to get,” said Holland. “They’re going to get kids that are going to play hard, they’re going to play good defense. That’s kind of how Stan was. Stan, if you listen to Stan, he says it many times. He says, he bleeds Orange and Blue, which is true.”