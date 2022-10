Several Lowcountry athletes have been instrumental in Benedict College’s 6-0 start. The Tigers beat Miles College 20-3 last Saturday, and are currently ranked 23rd in the Div. 2 American Football Coaches Association Poll. They face Albany St. this weekend. News 2 Sports spoke with Lowcountry natives Josh Heyward (West Ashley HS) and Jayden Broughton (Berkeley HS), plus Head Coach Chennis Berry.