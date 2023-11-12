MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Emma Navarro defeated Panna Udvardy of Hungary 6-1, 6-1 winning the ITF W100 Tournament at LTP Mount Pleasant on Nov. 12.

“Emma demonstrated absolutely world-class tennis by defeating talented opponents in straight matches this week, and she showed her continued improvement by defeating players she had lost to in previous meetings,” said Tournament Director Patrick Hieber.

Navarro was ranked No. 42 going into the tournament but with Sunday’s win, her ranking is expected to rise to No. 33 in the world.

Navarro’s next step will be to compete again at the WTA MundoTenis Open in Brazil.