Ludacris to perform at Atlanta Braves World Series Championship Parade

The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball’s World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ATLANTA, G.A. (WCBD) – The Atlanta Braves will host a 2021 World Series Championship Parade on Friday with Ludacris and Big Boi set to perform.

The parade will begin at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street and run through the city before ending at Circle 75 Parkway.

A post-parade concert will be held inside Truist Park.

Admission is free, but tickets MUST be reserved in advance. Tickets will be available at this link beginning Thursday at 1:00 p.m. Premium and A-list members can reserve tickets at 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. respectively.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

For those unable to attend in person, the celebration will be livestreamed at this link.