DJ begins Masters defense with sloppy 74 in tough conditions

Dustin Johnson hits on the first fairway during the first round of the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson found conditions much more challenging on the opening day of the Masters than they were in November for his romp to the green jacket.

The result: a lackluster 2-over 74 that ended his unprecedented streak of below-par rounds at Augusta National.

Johnson finished with a double-bogey 6 at the 18th, where he drove his tee shot into the trees and lipped out a 4-foot putt.

It was the first time since the opening round in 2018 that Johnson has failed to break par.

His streak of 11 straight rounds in the red is the most in Masters history.