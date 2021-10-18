Eighty Drive, Chip and Putt finalists to compete at Augusta National Golf Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Eighty junior golfers will be competing at the eighth annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals next year at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 3, 2022, prior to the start of the Masters Tournament.

The finalists, 40 boys and 40 girls, will be representing 30 U.S. states.

Results of the 10 regional qualifiers – the third and final stage leading to the 2022 National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club – yielded six returning competitors. The returning finalists are:

Lisa Copeland (2017 National Finalist), of Naperville, Ill.

(2017 National Finalist), of Naperville, Ill. Brayden Dock (2021 National Finalist), of Queensbury, N.Y.

(2021 National Finalist), of Queensbury, N.Y. Michael Jorski (2018 National Finalist), of Clarendon Hills, Ill.

(2018 National Finalist), of Clarendon Hills, Ill. Athena Singh (2021 National Finalist), of Morehead, Ky.

(2021 National Finalist), of Morehead, Ky. Asterisk Talley (2018 National Finalist), of Chowchilla, Calif.

(2018 National Finalist), of Chowchilla, Calif. Champa Visetsin (2021 National Finalist), of Sudbury, Mass.

Girls 7-9

Name Points City State/Province Regional Kaylie Bae 117 Happy Valley Ore. Pebble Beach Golf Links Katelyn Burks 90 Paoli Pa. Oak Hill Country Club Eloise Fetzer 104 La Grange Ill. Medinah Country Club Calista Han 103 Lewis Center Ohio Oakland Hills Country Club Lyla Hawker 94 Fort Gordon Ga. The Bear’s Club Jessica Hoerr 126 Phoenix Ariz. TPC Scottsdale Autumn Solesbee 119 Huntersville N.C. Quail Hollow Club Berklee Turner 93 Cabot Ark. The Alotian Club Lauren Wolthuizen 83 Sioux Falls S.D. Colorado Golf Club Kaylee Wu 106 Short Hills N.J. TPC River Highlands

Girls 10-11

Name Points City State/Province Regional Kylie Chung 100 Cumming Ga. Quail Hollow Club Jordin Christine de Graaf 113 Virginia Beach Va. Oak Hill Country Club Kylie Fisher 119 Tahlequah Okla. The Alotian Club Lilliana Graham 118 Bettendorf Iowa Medinah Country Club Maya Keuling 135 Carmel Ind. Oakland Hills Country Club Amber Lee 131 Alta Loma Calif. TPC Scottsdale Natalie Martin 114 Park Rapids Minn. Colorado Golf Club Emma Kate Rice 109 Mountain Brook Ala. The Bear’s Club Willow Ruel 114 Mattapoisett Mass. TPC River Highlands Juno Taino 143 Studio City Calif. Pebble Beach Golf Links

Girls 12-13

Name Points City State/Province Regional Delaney Anderson 132 Lewisville Texas The Alotian Club Lisa Copeland 148 Naperville Ill. Medinah Country Club Ella Igtanloc 140 San Gabriel Calif. TPC Scottsdale Jenna Kim 117 Raleigh N.C. Quail Hollow Club Abigail Labrador 148 Albertville Minn. Colorado Golf Club Angelina Pacheco 123 Orlando Fla. The Bear’s Club Emerson Roychoudhury 123 Leesburg Va. Oak Hill Country Club Athena Singh 134 Morehead Ky. Oakland Hills Country Club Asterisk Talley 151 Chowchilla Calif. Pebble Beach Golf Links Champa Visetsin 142 Sudbury Mass. TPC River Highlands

Girls 14-15

Name Points City State/Province Regional Sophia Capua 137 Aurora Colo. Colorado Golf Club Mia Hammond 140 Crooksville Ohio Oakland Hills Country Club Martha Kuwahara 134 Northbrook Ill. Medinah Country Club Krysta Loftin 141 Pearland Texas The Alotian Club Mary Miller 147 Savannah Ga. Quail Hollow Club Angela Nip 133 Port St. Lucie Fla. The Bear’s Club Chloe Singpraseuth 134 Meridian Idaho Pebble Beach Golf Links Anna Swan 146 North East Pa. Oak Hill Country Club Ella Walsh 144 Tucson Ariz. TPC Scottsdale Abigail Zhu 148 Andover Mass. TPC River Highlands

Boys 7-9

Name Points City State/Province Regional Niko Ameredes 113 Oakdale Pa. Oak Hill Country Club Hayden Klein 120 Coon Rapids Iowa Medinah Country Club Hudson Knapp 117 Marietta Ga. Quail Hollow Club Mason LaTorre 125 Nassau N.Y. TPC River Highlands Carter Macy 123 Meridian Idaho Pebble Beach Golf Links Zane Madison 112 Evans Ga. The Bear’s Club Cole Murphy 123 Prosper Texas The Alotian Club Lincoln Trasamar 128 Sioux Falls S.D. Colorado Golf Club Matthew White 116 Lexington Ky. Oakland Hills Country Club Bryan Xie 110 Diamond Bar Calif. TPC Scottsdale

Boys 10-11

Name Points City State/Province Regional Jace Benson 164 Morgan Utah Pebble Beach Golf Links Axel Brandes 136 Bernardsville N.J. TPC River Highlands Jeremy Castellanos 146 Winderemer Fla. The Bear’s Club Bentley Coon 144 Horton Mich. Oakland Hills Country Club Ledius Felipe 138 Poplar Grove Ill. Medinah Country Club Judd Nikkel 142 Fort Collins Colo. Colorado Golf Club Lincoln Rubis 138 Farmers Branch Texas The Alotian Club Leo Saito 142 Hilo Hawaii TPC Scottsdale Landon Tudor 138 Mount Airy Md. Oak Hill Country Club Hagen Williams 149 Murfreesboro Tenn. Quail Hollow Club

Boys 12-13

Name Points City State/Province Regional Paul Ancona 146 Pace Fla. The Bear’s Club Anthony Chen 164 Aurora Colo. Colorado Golf Club Hamilton Coleman 143 Evans Ga. Quail Hollow Club Owen Greenough 147 Bend Ore. Pebble Beach Golf Links Michael Jorski 150 Clarendon Hills Ill. Medinah Country Club Tanner LaTorre 145 Nassau N.Y. TPC River Highlands Jason Park 170 Fulton Md. Oak Hill Country Club Jacob Thompson 148 Louisville Ky. Oakland Hills Country Club Carson Treadwell 140 Frisco Texas The Alotian Club Keita Yobiko 171 West Covina Calif. TPC Scottsdale

Boys 14-15

Name Points City State/Province Regional Trace Carter 127 Blackshear Ga. The Bear’s Club Lucky Cruz 145 Magnolia Texas The Alotian Club Michael DePalma, Jr. 153 Ocean City Md. Oak Hill Country Club Brayden Dock 167 Queensbury N.Y. TPC River Highlands Jaden Dumdumaya 160 Fairfield Calif. Pebble Beach Golf Links Cody Guetzke 148 Hartland Wis. Medinah Country Club Matai Naqica 163 Centennial Colo. Colorado Golf Club Jay Nergard 145 Phoenix Ariz. TPC Scottsdale Bailey Sutter 159 Vinemont Ala. Quail Hollow Club William Redden 158 Evansville Ind. Oakland Hills Country Club

For more information about Drive, Chip and Putt, please visit www.DriveChipandPutt.com.