Military Magnet Academy becomes Class A State Champions

AIKEN, S.C. (WCBD)- Military Magnet Academy took on Southside Christian Academy for the SCHSL Class A State Championship inside the USC Aiken Convocation Center today.

This was the second straight year the Eagles made it to the Class A State Championship, but sadly they lost to Highpoint Academy last year. The Eagles looked to redeem themselves this year, with their very young and talented squad.

Military Magnet was able to bring home a State Championship to the Lowcountry, as they took down Southside Christian 54-49.

Sophomore guard Rykia Jones was 4 of 5 from the three-point line in the first half. Chazmin Bradley made a crucial hustle play as she hit a layup at the buzzer to give the Eagles a two-point lead at the start of the 4th quarter. Kaelin Davis made a steal and hit back-to-back shots to put Military Magnet up 9 points with under 4 minutes left.

The team currently has six sophomores on the team, so they’re very young. We will be seeing a lot more of Military Magnet in the upcoming years.