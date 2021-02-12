MLB announces new plan for affiliated baseball, including minor league team changes

A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball on Friday announced a new plan for affiliated baseball, with more than 100 minor league teams agreeing to join a new Professional Development League.

According to MLB.com, the integrated player development system now includes 179 teams across 17 leagues in 43 states and four provinces.

“We are excited to unveil this new model, which not only provides a pipeline to the Majors, but continues the Minor Leagues’ tradition of entertaining millions of families in hundreds of communities,” said Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred Jr. “In modernizing our Minor League system, we prioritized the qualities that make the Minor Leagues such an integral part of our game while strengthening how we develop professional athletes on and off the field.”

They say a key point in the realignment is the relocation of Triple-A affiliates closer to their Major League clubs.

The Charleston Riverdogs – now an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays – will be included in the South Division, along with the Augusta GreenJackets, Columbia Fireflies and Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

“Those affiliates, on average, will be over 200 miles closer to their parent clubs, which will allow fans in the region more access to watching their MLB team’s prospects climb the organizational ladder,” MLB.com reported.

There will be a new set of standards instituted throughout the entire PDL and the affiliates at the Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A levels. It starts with a salary increase for players throughout all four levels, ranging from 38 percent to 72 percent for the 2021 season.

See a list of changes from MLB.com:

TRIPLE-A

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

Columbus Clippers (Indians)

Indianapolis Indians (Pirates)

Iowa Cubs (Cubs)

Louisville Bats (Reds)

Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

St. Paul Saints (Twins)

Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)

Northeast Division

Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies)

Rochester Red Wings (Nationals)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees)

Syracuse Mets (Mets)

Worchester Red Sox (Red Sox)

Southeast Division

Charlotte Knights (White Sox)

Durham Bulls (Rays)

Gwinnett Stripers (Braves)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins)

Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals)

Nashville Sounds (Brewers)

Norfolk Tides (Orioles)

Triple-A West

East Division

Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies)

El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres)

Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers)

Round Rock Express (Rangers)

Sugar Land Skeeters (Astros)

West Division

Las Vegas Aviators (A’s)

Reno Aces (D-backs)

Sacramento River (Giants)

Salt Lake Bees (Angels)

Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners)

DOUBLE-A

Double-A Central

North Division

Arkansas Travelers (Mariners)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals)

Springfield Cardinals (Cardinals)

Tulsa Drillers (Dodgers)

Wichita Wind Surge (Twins)

South Division

Amarillo Sod Poodles (D-backs)

Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros)

Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers)

Midland RockHounds (A’s)

San Antonio Missions (Padres)

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)

Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies)

Somerset Patriots (Yankees)

Southwest Division

Akron RubberDucks (Indians)

Altoona Curve (Pirates)

Bowie Baysox (Orioles)

Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

Harrisburg Senators (Nationals)

Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants)

Double-A South

North Division

Birmingham Barons (White Sox)

Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds)

Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels)

Tennessee Smokies (Cubs)

South Division

Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers)

Mississippi Braves (Braves)

Montgomery Biscuits (Rays)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins)

HIGH-A

High-A Central

East Division

Dayton Dragons (Reds)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres)

Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers)

Lake Country Captains (Indians)

Lansing Lugnuts (A’s)

West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers)

West Division

Beloit Snappers (Marlins)

Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins)

Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals)

Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals)

South Bend Cubs (Cubs)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers)

High-A East

North Division

Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles)

Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets)

Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies)

Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nats)

South Division

Asheville Tourists (Astros)

Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays)

Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pirates)

Greenville Drive (Red Sox)

Hickory Crawdads (Rangers)

Rome Braves (Braves)

Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox)

High-A West

Eugene Emeralds (Giants)

Everett AquaSox (Mariners)

Hillsboro Hops (D-backs)

Spokane Indians (Rockies)

Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels)

Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays)

LOW A

Low-A East

Central Division

Carolina Mudcats (Brewers)

Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox)

North Division

Delmarva Shorebirds (Orioles)

Fredericksburg Nationals (Nationals)

Lynchburg Hillcats (Indians)

Salem Red Sox (Red Sox)

South Division

Augusta GreenJackets (Braves)

Charleston RiverDogs (Rays)

Columbia Fireflies (Royals)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs)

Low-A Southeast

East Division

Daytona Tortugas (Reds)

Jupiter Hammerheads (Marlins)

Palm Beach Cardinals (Cardinals)

St. Lucie Mets (Mets)

West Division

Bradenton Marauders (Pirates)

Clearwater Threshers (Phillies)

Dunedin Blue Jays (Blue Jays)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Twins)

Lakeland Flying Tigers (Tigers)

Tampa Tarpons (Yankees)

Low-A West

North Division

Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies)

Modesto Nuts (Mariners)

San Jose Giants (Giants)

Stockton Ports (A’s)

South Division

Inland Empire 66ers (Angels)

Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers)

Visalia Rawhide (D-backs)