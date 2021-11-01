Murphy Earns ACC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that defensive end Myles Murphy has earned ACC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s 30-20 win against Florida State on Saturday. Murphy will share this week’s honor with Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II.

Clemson has now earned a total of 549 weekly honors since 1968, including eight honors this season. The weekly honor is Murphy’s first of the season and the second of his career, joining an ACC Rookie of the Week selection for his play against Virginia Tech last season.

Against Florida State, Murphy recorded five tackles (three for loss) including a career-high-tying 2.0 sacks after review, matching his 2.0 sacks in his collegiate debut at Wake Forest in 2020. He led Clemson as the Tigers posted a season-high 6.0 sacks. Murphy also blocked a Florida State PAT, Clemson’s first blocked placekick since Bryan Bresee blocked a field goal attempt at Wake Forest in the 2020 season opener and Clemson’s first blocked PAT since Christian Wilkins blocked a Louisville PAT on Nov. 3, 2018.

The honor is Clemson’s first for a defensive lineman this season and its first since Justin Foster won ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Louisville in 2019.