CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills Player that collapsed in Monday night’s football game, remains in critical condition after he suffered from cardiac arrest.

The Buffalo Bills Safety collapsed after a tackle during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Medics performed CPR and an ambulance came onto the field.

Dr. Jeffrey Winterfield, a cardiologist at the Medical University of South Carolina said after seeing this unfold on television, he believes Hamlin’s cardiac arrest may have been caused by blunt force trauma to the heart.

Dr. Winterfield said when Hamlin was hit in the chest during the tackle, he believes it led to a rare phenomenon called “commotio cordis.”

This can happen when there is a strong impact during a vulnerable point of the heart’s electric cycle.

While commodio cordis can be deadly, Dr. Winterfield said Hamlin’s heartbeat being restored on the field may lead to better odds for recovery.

“What he has going in his favor is his young age, the rapid recognition and treatment of cardiac arrest and restoration of normal rhythm on the field,” said Dr. Winterfield.

While details of his treatment are unclear, Dr. Winterfield explained how doctors will treat patients that have been resuscitated from cardiac arrest.

“If there is any question about their neurological status there will be a hypothermia protocol that will be instituted usually for 24-48 hours to drop the body’s temperature down to about 89 to 92 degrees,” he said. “That perhaps reduces inflammation and brain swelling and often times can facilitate a recovery.”

Dr. Winterfield also said commodio cordis is rare with around 20 cases reported annually.

Representatives for Hamlin said Tuesday afternoon he is still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.