CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The college football bowl season will kick off Saturday morning with Georgia Southern taking on Ohio University in the Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium in Conway.

It will be the first meeting between Georgia Southern from the Sun Belt Conference and Ohio University from the Mid-American Conference. Georgia South brings a 6-6 record into the game, while Ohio is 9-3.

The game, the first of 44 during this year’s bowl season, will kick off at 11 a.m., but both teams have been on the Grand Strand since Tuesday, practicing and taking part in a variety of pre-game activities.

Pep rallies for both teams are scheduled for Friday afternoon at The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach; they will be at 3 p.m. for Ohio and 4:30 p.m. for Georgia Southern.

“The Myrtle Beach Bowl has become a signature event for our area and we are thrilled to host the fourth edition of the bowl as we welcome new fan bases to experience the Grand Strand,” Rachel Quigley, executive director of Myrtle Beach Bowl, said in a news release.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will be the second consecutive bowl appearance for both teams. Ohio defeated Wyoming 3027 in last year’s Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. The Bobcats have a 6-8 record in 14 bowl games. Georgia Southern defeated Buffalo 23-21 in last year’s Camellia Bowl and has a 3-2 record in bowl games.

“Coastal Carolina University is privileged to serve as the host of the Myrtle Beach Bowl,” said Matt Hogue, vice president of Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation. “This event has become a tradition for our region and is a key component to our strategic partnership with the MB Chamber of Commerce and the entire sports tourism effort. Even better this year, the Bowl Season starts here! We look forward to welcoming the passionate fan bases and showcasing our community to the nation!”

Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach, said she thinks the teams and their fans will enjoy their visit to the Grand Strand.

“No matter who wins, we’re confident both teams and their fans attending will enjoy all that our destination has to offer, especially the holiday events, festive light displays and cheerful theatrical performances.”

The Myrtle Beach Bowl debuted in 2020 with Appalachian State defeating North Texas 58-28. Tulsa beat Old Dominion 30-17, in 2021, and a year ago, Marshall downed Connecticut 28-14 in the most-attended matchup so far.

This year’s game will be televised on ESPN and ESPN+.