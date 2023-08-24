BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – For the past three plus seasons, the Chargers of Northwood Academy had been running on empty.

“A lot of letdowns, just a lot of letdowns,” said Chargers senior safety Isaiah Glover.

But with last Friday night’s win, they are now fully charged.

“Felt relieved after all the years, hard work is paying off. It felt just a relief,” Glover said.

Prior to week zero, NA had lost 29 games in a row.

There must’ve been something in the water as new head man Johnny Waters got his team to believe and in the win column.

“And I just couldn’t have been happier for them. There were tears out there and everything. The monkeys off our back. It was great to be a part of that,” Waters said.

Waters has been a part of state championship teams at First Baptist.

But told News 2 Sports, he felt more pressure leading the charge on Friday.

“We had had success before those games. This was so much of bringing the school back where it was once before.”

Before falling on hard times Northwood was a state champ themselves.

With a win under their belts, falling asleep was easier over the weekend.

“Oh it was great. It was great finally knowing I could go to sleep with a win. Waking up 1-0, knowing we have a chance of playoffs and everything it was great,” Isaiah said.

As happy as NA was on Friday, they were disappointed in their performance.

And know just one win isn’t the highlight of their season.

“They took it upon themselves yesterday and today, out here working hard because they know it doesn’t really matter if we don’t take it to the next game,” Head Coach Johnny Waters said.

There is more buzz, more energy, and more of a charge in Carnes Crossroads