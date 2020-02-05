Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 5:00PM

National Signing Day: Lowcountry students recognized

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WCBD) – High School students in the Lowcountry have officially signed to play college sports! Below is a list of the students along with their sports and future teams.

CCSD Signees

Academic Magnet

  • Riley Haas – University of Richmond – Soccer
  • Dessie Anne Nietert – Dickinson College – Volleyball

Baptist Hill

  • Tiquan Bright – South Carolina State University – Football Raequan
  • Holmes – Allen University – Football
  • Savion Townsend – South Carolina State University – Football

James Island Charter

  • Emma Davis – Spartanburg Methodist College – Soccer
  • Augusta Dixon – Middleburg College – Basketball
  • Quavon Frazier – North Greenville University – Football
  • Jackson Fuller – Mars Hill University – Lacrosse
  • McKenna McNamara – Spartanburg Methodist College – Soccer
  • Riley Nash – Mars Hill University – Soccer
  • Maya Simmons – Belmont Abbey College – Volleyball

R.B. Stall

  • Jessica Haynes – South Carolina State University – Softball
  • Corey Speights – Myrtle Beach Prep – Football

Wando

  • Morgan Bynum – Oklahoma State University – Soccer
  • Daniel Cain – Roanoke College – Lacrosse
  • Connor Cino – University of South Carolina – Baseball
  • Regan Clifford – Winthrop University – Golf
  • Christian Constantinou – USC-Sumter – Baseball
  • Noah Davey – Keiser University – Swimming
  • Simon Dickinson – Haverford College – Lacrosse
  • Zack Dinwiddie – Belmont Abbey College – Lacrosse
  • Nathan Fasanaro – Colgate University – Lacrosse
  • Muireann Faber – Newberry College – Lacrosse
  • Bailey Gallagher – Roanoke College – Swimming
  • Grae Gosnell – Indiana University – Volleyball
  • Evan Grant – USC-Salkehatchie – Baseball
  • Christopher Hills – University of Tampa – Swimming
  • Riley Lair – Clemson University – Track and Field
  • Dillon McCarthy – University of South Carolina – Track and Field
  • Austin Mosher – Winthrop University – Golf
  • Evan Posnanski – Brown University – Soccer
  • Gabi Reed – University of South Carolina – Swimming
  • Lara Schneider – Florida State University – Tennis
  • Tyler Steeland – LaGrange College – Baseball
  • Christian Wilcox – Albright College – Football

West Ashley

  • Madison Clayton – Erskine College – Tennis
  • Vonnu Elias – USC-Sumter – Baseball
  • Nelson Huggins – Barton College – Football
  • Katie Lowe – Erskine College – Tennis

Berkeley High

  • Eric Green — USC Salkehatchie — Baseball
  • Jed Hutson — Southern Wesleyan University — Baseball
  • Michael Singletary — USC Salkehatchie — Baseball
  • Jeffrey Zeigler — The Citadel — Baseball
  • DeAndre Ferguson — Erskine College — Football
  • Hakeem Meggett — Lenoir Rhyne — Football
  • Hunter Powers — Newberry College — Football
  • Jaleen Thompson — Albany State University — Football
  • Shelby McCutchen — Converse College — Soccer
  • Alyssa Ann Morrell — Methodist University — Soccer

Cane Bay High

  • Kristofer Blanco — Coker College — Baseball
  • Malakhi Stremlow — Newberry College — Basketball
  • Erin McGinley — Newberry College — Competition Cheer
  • Zane Jackson — Elon University — Cross Country/Track
  • Robert Perrecone — The Citadel —  Cross Country/Track
  • Reagan Chafin — Spartanburg Methodist — Soccer

Goose Creek High

  • Aniyah Oliver — Francis Marion University — Basketball
  • DeAngelo Bright — Allen University — Football
  • Darrel Capleton — Charleston Southern University — Football
  • Damon Mouzon — University of Charleston (WV) — Football 
  • Devante Pryor — University of Charleston (WV) — Football
  • Jekiah Wigfall — University of Charleston (WV) — Football
  • Kylie Smith — Columbia College — Softball
  • Ameiyah Gant — Limestone College — Track and Field
  • Kylie Smith — Columbia College — Track and Field

Hanahan High

  • Kylie Futrell — North Greenville University — Cross Country/Track
  • Zoe Mills — Columbia College — Soccer
  • Golden Thrower — Georgia College — Softball

Philip Simmons High

  • Coy Simon — University of Tennessee — Tennis

Timberland High

  • Brooke Moody — Presbyterian College — Softball
  • Tori Rose — Newberry College — Softball

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES