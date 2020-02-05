National Signing Day: Lowcountry students recognized

(WCBD) – High School students in the Lowcountry have officially signed to play college sports! Below is a list of the students along with their sports and future teams.
Academic Magnet
- Riley Haas – University of Richmond – Soccer
- Dessie Anne Nietert – Dickinson College – Volleyball
Baptist Hill
- Tiquan Bright – South Carolina State University – Football Raequan
- Holmes – Allen University – Football
- Savion Townsend – South Carolina State University – Football
James Island Charter
- Emma Davis – Spartanburg Methodist College – Soccer
- Augusta Dixon – Middleburg College – Basketball
- Quavon Frazier – North Greenville University – Football
- Jackson Fuller – Mars Hill University – Lacrosse
- McKenna McNamara – Spartanburg Methodist College – Soccer
- Riley Nash – Mars Hill University – Soccer
- Maya Simmons – Belmont Abbey College – Volleyball
R.B. Stall
- Jessica Haynes – South Carolina State University – Softball
- Corey Speights – Myrtle Beach Prep – Football
Wando
- Morgan Bynum – Oklahoma State University – Soccer
- Daniel Cain – Roanoke College – Lacrosse
- Connor Cino – University of South Carolina – Baseball
- Regan Clifford – Winthrop University – Golf
- Christian Constantinou – USC-Sumter – Baseball
- Noah Davey – Keiser University – Swimming
- Simon Dickinson – Haverford College – Lacrosse
- Zack Dinwiddie – Belmont Abbey College – Lacrosse
- Nathan Fasanaro – Colgate University – Lacrosse
- Muireann Faber – Newberry College – Lacrosse
- Bailey Gallagher – Roanoke College – Swimming
- Grae Gosnell – Indiana University – Volleyball
- Evan Grant – USC-Salkehatchie – Baseball
- Christopher Hills – University of Tampa – Swimming
- Riley Lair – Clemson University – Track and Field
- Dillon McCarthy – University of South Carolina – Track and Field
- Austin Mosher – Winthrop University – Golf
- Evan Posnanski – Brown University – Soccer
- Gabi Reed – University of South Carolina – Swimming
- Lara Schneider – Florida State University – Tennis
- Tyler Steeland – LaGrange College – Baseball
- Christian Wilcox – Albright College – Football
West Ashley
- Madison Clayton – Erskine College – Tennis
- Vonnu Elias – USC-Sumter – Baseball
- Nelson Huggins – Barton College – Football
- Katie Lowe – Erskine College – Tennis
Berkeley High
- Eric Green — USC Salkehatchie — Baseball
- Jed Hutson — Southern Wesleyan University — Baseball
- Michael Singletary — USC Salkehatchie — Baseball
- Jeffrey Zeigler — The Citadel — Baseball
- DeAndre Ferguson — Erskine College — Football
- Hakeem Meggett — Lenoir Rhyne — Football
- Hunter Powers — Newberry College — Football
- Jaleen Thompson — Albany State University — Football
- Shelby McCutchen — Converse College — Soccer
- Alyssa Ann Morrell — Methodist University — Soccer
Cane Bay High
- Kristofer Blanco — Coker College — Baseball
- Malakhi Stremlow — Newberry College — Basketball
- Erin McGinley — Newberry College — Competition Cheer
- Zane Jackson — Elon University — Cross Country/Track
- Robert Perrecone — The Citadel — Cross Country/Track
- Reagan Chafin — Spartanburg Methodist — Soccer
Goose Creek High
- Aniyah Oliver — Francis Marion University — Basketball
- DeAngelo Bright — Allen University — Football
- Darrel Capleton — Charleston Southern University — Football
- Damon Mouzon — University of Charleston (WV) — Football
- Devante Pryor — University of Charleston (WV) — Football
- Jekiah Wigfall — University of Charleston (WV) — Football
- Kylie Smith — Columbia College — Softball
- Ameiyah Gant — Limestone College — Track and Field
- Kylie Smith — Columbia College — Track and Field
Hanahan High
- Kylie Futrell — North Greenville University — Cross Country/Track
- Zoe Mills — Columbia College — Soccer
- Golden Thrower — Georgia College — Softball
Philip Simmons High
- Coy Simon — University of Tennessee — Tennis
Timberland High
- Brooke Moody — Presbyterian College — Softball
- Tori Rose — Newberry College — Softball