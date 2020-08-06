ACC announces 2020 football schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced its 2020 football schedule, which includes Clemson games.

The schedule will begin Thursday, September 10th, depending on guidance from public health officials.

All 15 conference schools will play an 11-game schedule, with 10 games against ACC opponents and one versus a non-conference program.

“The health, safety and well-being of all our campus constituents is at the forefront of all decisions and the schedule announcement follows several months of discussion and scenario planning among the league membership and the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group,” the ACC said in a release Thursday.

The 2020 ACC Football Championship Game will be contested Dec. 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Clemson Tigers will kickoff the season against Wake Forest on September 12. The following week, the Tigers will have face off against a non-conference opponent yet to be announced.

Find Clemson’s full schedule below: