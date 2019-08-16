Auburn Game Day security now includes metal detectors at Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Additional security measures are ahead for Auburn football fans and guests during Game Day.

Perhaps the most noticeable change will be metal detectors at every entrance.

The addition was detailed on Auburntigers.com:

In an effort to continue Auburn University’s long-standing commitment to provide a safe and secure environment for all fans, coaches and student-athletes, walk-through metal detectors will be implemented at all gates of Jordan-Hare Stadium on football game days beginning Sept. 7, 2019.

When fans arrive at the gates of Jordan-Hare Stadium, they will be asked to follow the instructions of the security screening staff and place large metal objects such as phones, keys, cameras, and approved seat cushions in containers or in their clear bag on screening tables before passing through the walk-through metal detectors.

Fans will not be required to remove belts, watches, wallets, jewelry, shoes, jackets, coins or other small objects.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Jordan-Hare Stadium gates approximately 30 minutes earlier than normal to ensure a smooth entry.

The SEC clear bag policy will continue to be in effect at Jordan-Hare Stadium. To expedite the screening process, fans are urged to use their approved clear bag to carry permitted items into the stadium rather than placing them in the screening table containers.

Click here for more information on Auburn University Metal Detector FAQs