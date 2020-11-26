Black and Blue Kickoff Live: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey expected to miss game against Minnesota Vikings

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and running back Christian McCaffrey walked into practice wearing matching red jerseys Wednesday, but their immediate outlooks aren’t the same.

Any question about Bridgewater’s status for his return to Minnesota was cleared up by the fact he was a full participant in practice, while head coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey wasn’t expected to face the Vikings this week, as he eases back from a shoulder injury.

McCaffrey was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday. He missed six games earlier this season with an ankle injury and the last two with the shoulder.

“He got out there, he moved around, he’s making progress,” Rhule said of his running back. “So as soon as he’s ready to play, we’ll play him. As soon as he’s full-go, we’ll put him out there, and (as soon as) he feels confident, and the medical people feel confident, we’ll put him out there.”

Bridgewater obviously felt confident for this week after lobbying to play against the Lions on Sunday before Rhule decided to park him and let backup P.J.Walker lead the way.

“At the end of the day, the coaching staff, the organization did what’s best for me,” Bridgewater said. “Me being a competitor, of course, you want to be out there competing with your guys. But I’m feeling good. It’s always tough being on the sideline when you have that urge, that fire lit underneath you.

You call view Wednesday’s full injury report here.