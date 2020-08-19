Clemson to play FCS opponent Citadel in Tigers’ home opener

National Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson will open its home season against Citadel on Sept. 12, filling the only non-conference spot on its COVID-19 affected schedule.

The Tigers were supposed to play Citadel on Nov. 14. That changed when the Atlantic Coast Conference went to a 10-game conference schedule with one non-conference opponent.

Clemson’s other planned non-conference games prior to the pandemic were Akron, Notre Dame and annual state rival South Carolina.

Clemson will go to Notre Dame Nov. 7 as part of the ACC schedule. Citadel is part of the Southern Conference, which delayed its league season until the spring

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES