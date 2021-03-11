Duke opts out of ACC Tournament due to COVID-19 safety protocols

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke’s run in the ACC Tournament is over due to COVID-19 safety protocols, CBS 17 has confirmed.

The Blue Devils (13-11, 11-9) were scheduled to play No. 2. Florida State at 6:30 p.m.

Duke confirmed a positive test from a “member of the program’s Tier 1 personnel” forced the cancellation.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski released the following statement:

“While our season was different than any other that I can remember, I loved the 2020-21 Duke Basketball team and was honored to be their coach. We have not asked more of any team in our history, and they deserve enormous credit for handling everything like the outstanding young men they are. I feel deeply for our players, who have done a terrific job all season in taking care of each other and the team. I am extremely proud of their collective attitudes and effort, which could not have been stronger. We are disappointed we cannot keep fighting together as a group after two outstanding days in Greensboro. This season was a challenge for every team across the country and as we have seen over and over, this global pandemic is very cruel and is not yet over. As many safeguards as we implemented, no one is immune to this terrible virus.” Mike Krzyzewski

Florida State advances to the tournament semifinals and will play the winner of the North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m.

Duke made a rare appearance in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, beating Boston College 86-51 before topping Louisville on Wednesday 70-56.

On March 12, 2020, Duke paused all athletics activities due to the pandemic. The Blue Devils were supposed to play N.C. State that day at 2:30 p.m. in the tournament quarterfinals.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford had said the tournament would go on as scheduled despite COVID-19 concerns but later called off the event and awarded Florida State the title.

In late December, the Duke women’s basketball program opted out of the remainder of the regular season over pandemic concerns.

