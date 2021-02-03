Former Gamecocks coach Muschamp lands at Georgia as analyst

Former South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has accepted a position as an analyst on Kirby Smart’s Georgia staff.
Smart says Muschamp, also a former Florida head coach, will focus on defense.
He played at Georgia as a defensive back from 1991-94 and is a former defensive coordinator at Auburn, Louisiana State and Texas.
Smart says “it’s very valuable” to have Muschamp’s experience as a head coach with two SEC schools. Muschamp was fired by South Carolina midway through the 2020 season.
The Gamecocks were 2-5 when the firing was announced.
He went 28-30 in five seasons. He was 28-21 at Florida from 2011-14.