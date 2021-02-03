Former Gamecocks coach Muschamp lands at Georgia as analyst

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 file photo, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has words with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Former South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has accepted a position as an analyst on Kirby Smart’s Georgia staff. Smart said Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 that Muschamp, also a former Florida coach, will focus on defense. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool, File)

Former South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has accepted a position as an analyst on Kirby Smart’s Georgia staff.

Smart says Muschamp, also a former Florida head coach, will focus on defense.

He played at Georgia as a defensive back from 1991-94 and is a former defensive coordinator at Auburn, Louisiana State and Texas.

Smart says “it’s very valuable” to have Muschamp’s experience as a head coach with two SEC schools. Muschamp was fired by South Carolina midway through the 2020 season.

The Gamecocks were 2-5 when the firing was announced.

He went 28-30 in five seasons. He was 28-21 at Florida from 2011-14.