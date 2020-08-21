Former Lowcountry athlete prepares for first season with Arizona Cardinals amid pandemic

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Born in Florida but raised in the Lowcountry, Arizona Cardinals’ rookie Brett Toth has pursued his passion with a purpose in usual times.

For him, there was not a specific moment in his career where he knew he wanted to make football a life career. It was all about playing the game.

From throwing the football around in Village Green in West Ashley to playing in college for the Army and now for the Arizona Cardinals, football served as a relief for Toth at a young age.

As he grew up to love the game, he realized that he could pursue a career. “You realize you’re good enough to go to the next level and each time it’s kind of like play until you can’t anymore, and I’ve just been very fortunate for the opportunities I’ve had,” he said.

Toth has been playing football for eighteen years now, but this year has been unlike any other due to the coronavirus pandemic. He says, “the day to day logistics change, you have to be more cautious cause all it takes is one person, especially in contact sports.”

The team is getting tested for COVID-19 daily, and while it is a tough time for everyone, Toth must be careful because he is severely at-risk for viruses like the coronavirus because he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.

A genetic disease he discovered in the past year, Toth has faced a few intestinal problems, which led to him taking medicine that caused his immune system to be weakened.

Fortunately, the setback has not stopped him from preparing for the upcoming season.

Toth says, “It’s contact football; you’re going to be hitting people, so that comes down to the individual being responsible.”

Turning his obstacle into an opportunity – leaving his dream career is not an option.

“It’s just become such a part of my identity. I couldn’t imagine quitting for anything.”

Toth’s first game of the season with the team is scheduled for September 13th against the San Francisco 49ers.