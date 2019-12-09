Megan Rapinoe named SI Sportsperson of the Year

United States women’s soccer team member Megan Rapinoe holds the Women’s World Cup trophy as she celebrates in front of the media after arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The pink-haired MVP caps off a year for the books

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The World Cup champion can add yet another accolade to the evergrowing list: being named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year.

Megan Rapinoe has become somewhat of a Pacific Northwest icon, playing 3 years for the University of Portland Pilots before beginning her professional career with the Seattle Reign.

“It’s kind of crazy,” she said when asked to describe what this award means to her. She is only the fourth woman to receive the honor as an indivdual.

The United States Women’s National Team co-captain is capping off a year for the books. Rapinoe evolved into a poster-woman for not only women’s soccer, but a voice for equal rights as she fought to bring equal pay to the sport.

“I’m more than an athlete, I’m more than just Megan Rapinoe the Soccer player,” she told Sports Illustrated.

The pink-haired midfielder led the USWNT through the 2019 World Cup with her skills and dominant drive, winning the Golden Boot for being the top scorer in the tournament along with winning the Golden Ball as the World Cup MVP.

