Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference will not play football this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors decided it will not play football in 2020 due to the global health crisis.

This includes South Carolina State football.

The news comes after two MEAC schools, North Carolina A&T and Florida A&M, had student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 after returning to campus this month.

The CIAA and SIAC also announced they would not play football in the fall of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MEAC would have celebrated its 50th football season this year.