MLB: Opening day delayed, spring training canceled

Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that they will delay opening day by at least two weeks “due to the national emergency created by the Coronavirus pandemic.”

All 30 Clubs and Commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. were involved in making the decision.

The MLB said that the cancellation was “in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs, and our millions of loyal fans.”

Other schedule changes include the cancellation of Spring Training games, effective as of 4:00 p.m. Thursday, and the 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Arizona being postponed indefinitely.

Officials said that they have a “variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule,” which they will release at a later time.

The MLB emphasized that they are monitoring the situation and “will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.”