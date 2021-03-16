New BC coach Grant says style will be ‘gritty, not pretty’

Charleston coach Earl Grant calls out instructions during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against LSU on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BOSTON (AP) — Earl Grant is hoping to return Boston College basketball to its distant glory by bringing back a style reminiscent of its Big East days.

The new Eagles coach says he wants the team to be “gritty and not pretty.”

The former College of Charleston coach was hired to take over in Chestnut Hill.

BC found its greatest success in the physical Big East, reaching the NCAA Tournament 11 times in 26 years.

Since the jump to the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2005, things haven’t been the same.

Grant took Charleston to the NCAAs to end a drought of two decades and he said BC offers a similar opportunity.