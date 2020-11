Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

NBC’s Thanksgiving night game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to another day.

According to the NFL, the decision to postpone the game was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.

The game has been moved to Sunday, November 29th. A network will be announced at a later time.