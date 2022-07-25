GREENSBORO, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – One could say Brittany Apgar has a bit of a defiant streak.

“I love when I step on the field, people always doubt me,” she explained.

It’s been that way since she first picked up a glove.

“First off,” she smiled. “Women in baseball? They were completely sickened by it.”

Part of it is proving people wrong.

But look again.

There’s also something much more selfless at play.

“When I was in my mother’s womb, they did an ultrasound, and they could see that I was going to be deformed with my arm not making it past my elbow,” she said.

Yet, in athletics, Apgar never used that as an excuse.

Inspired at the age of two by fellow one-hand pitcher Jim Abbott, the Greenville native always figured if he could do it, so could she.

“He’s heard his whole life: ‘he can’t make it to the majors,’ and so he made it his mission to go to the majors,” Apgar said of Abbott, who once threw a no hitter with the New York Yankees in 1993.

Now 18, the rising sophomore on the Greensboro College softball team is well into her mission; it continues to amaze.

She’s had 12 surgeries. All designed to make her arm a little more functional.

“I have multiple scars from it,” she said. “It’s just to gives me more of an arm, so I have a chance to be more of a normal kid.”

And though she still can’t grip a ball, she can now do just about everything else.

“I really want my story to get on a bigger scale,” she says. “If I can give the inspiration that Jim Abbott gave to me to another kid, we can make this world a better place and more accepting.

Just as is her nature, she’ll stop at nothing to ensure it happens.