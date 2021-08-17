Raiders to require fans show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at home games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders will require all attendees at home games to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, allowing fans to attend games without a mask.

A formal announcement is expected Tuesday morning at a news conference.

The policy will take effect for the first regular season home game, September 13 against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The Raiders are the first team in the National Football League to announce a vaccine/no mask policy. The New Orleans Saints recently announced that fans will have to either be vaccinated or show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test and wear a mask.

The Raiders implemented the change in accord with a new emergency directive from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak regarding large events.

“Health and safety has always been our number one priority,” said Raiders owner Mark Davis. “After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season,” Davis explained.

Fans will have to show proof through CLEAR’s free mobile app and Health Pass feature.

The Raiders will offer the opportunity for fans to receive vaccinations on site at Allegiant Stadium prior to Raiders home games, permitting newly vaccinated fans to enter wearing a mask.

The Raiders announced a policy requiring all full-time employees on the business and football staffs of the organization to be vaccinated in May. Stadium management company ASM and stadium concessionaire Levy also have implemented mandatory vaccinations for all full-time staff at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders will hold a press conference at 12:00 noon on Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium to announce details of the program and introduce CLEAR representatives who will discuss the verification process. Raiders season ticketholders will receive an email with additional information and instructions.