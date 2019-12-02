Redskins player ejected after helmet-to-helmet hit on Olsen during Panthers game

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is hit by Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson, rear, and cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Olsen was injured on the play, Anderson was disqualified for the remainder of the game. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

UPDATE: Redskins hold on to beat Panthers 29-21 for Carolina’s 4th straight loss



CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson has been ejected from Washington’s game against the Panthers after delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Greg Olsen Sunday afternoon.

Olsen was taken to the locker room for observation late in the third quarter after making an 8-yard reception. Then he took a shot to the head from Anderson as Olsen headed up field looking for more yardage.

The Panthers announced Olsen has entered the concussion protocol and will not return.

Olsen appeared to tuck his head while approaching contact as Anderson came flying in and hit him straight on with his helmet.

Olsen remained on the field for about a minute after the hit, and the crowd booed relentlessly as replays were shown on the scoreboard.

With about 9 minutes left in the game, the Panthers trailed 22-14.